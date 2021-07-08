OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies need your help finding a stolen pickup truck, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.
A black 2017 GMC Denali was reported stolen Friday, July 2 around 1 p.m. from Bufflehead Way in The View at the Pier apartment complex, according to the Office.
The truck has a Clemson Tiger paw sticker on the rear window and Maryland tag 79011CD.
If you’ve seen the pickup truck or know anything about the incident, you’re asked to call the Criminal Investigations Team at the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-718-1052 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
You don’t need to give your name when contacting Crimestoppers.
