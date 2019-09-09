ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Anderson County deputies said four pounds of meth and three-and-a-half pounds of marijuana were seized from a home when they executed a search warrant.
Deputies said it happened on September 5 at a home on Whiten Road.
An investigation into a suspect who fled a traffic stop in the area led deputies to that address.
In addition to the drugs, deputies said they seized a stolen gun and nearly $35,000 in cash.
