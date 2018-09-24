LAURENS CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Laurens County deputies said a preacher and his wife are behind bars following a series of events this weekend.
Deputies said they responded to a home around 8:30 on Friday night after a woman said her babysitter had kidnapped her two-month-old.
The woman told deputies that Jennifer Bunting had taken off with the baby and had ceased all communication.
Deputies found the baby with Bunting at a house in Joanna around midnight.
Deputies said they determined Bunting had smoked marijuana around the infant prior to their arrival. The baby was taken to a Laurens County hospital to be treated and evaluated.
Deputies arrested Bunting for kidnapping and two charges of unlawful conduct toward a child.
Bunting's bond hearing was September 22. Bond was set at a total of $45,000: $25,000 for kidnapping and $10,000 for each count of unlawful conduct toward a child.
An investigation ensued. Deputies found that Bunting's husband, preacher and teacher David English, was aware of his wife's drug addiction.
Deputies said English admitted to helping his wife get illegal drugs on several occasions.
During the investigation, deputies found that English had also assaulted his wife earlier in the week- causing significant injuries to her body.
On Monday, a warrant was issued for English's arrest. He turned himself in later that day.
“This was a terrible incident but luckily we found the baby before this turned out to be much more tragic than it already is. Hopefully this lady will stay behind bars where she can’t put anymore children in danger," said Sheriff Don Reynolds. "As for Mr. English, this guy is a preacher as well as a teacher in another county. It is very disturbing to think that someone in his position, which makes him a role model to our youth, would assist his wife in purchasing illegal drugs or would assault a woman. We will continue to incarcerate these types of violent offenders and put it in the hands of the prosecution.”
English was charged with domestic violence second degree and unlawful conduct toward a child.
He was booked into Johnson Detention Center. His bond hearing is expected to take place Tuesday morning.
