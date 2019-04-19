Greenville, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville County deputies are asking the public's assistance in locating a runaway juvenile.
Deputies are searching for 13-year-old Kobe Bailey, they told media Friday afternoon.
Kobe is described as 5 feet tall and around 120 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, orange shirt, and gray van shoes.
Deputies say he was last seen this morning around 9:30 a.m. running from Assembly View Apartments near White Horse Road and West Blue Ridge Drive.
Deputies ask that you do not approach Kobe, as he may have a pocket knife on him and has threatened to harm himself.
If anyone sees Kobe, they are asked to call 911 immediately and keep him in sight, and do not approach.
