SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says they seek the public's help after $2,400 worth of fragrances was stolen from an Ulta location in Seneca on May 13.
Deputies say they responded to the business location on Clemson Boulevard at Hartwell Village on May 13. According to deputies, An employee told them that a female filled up a shopping cart with cologne/perfume and left the store without paying for anything.
According to deputies, evidence obtained during the investigation showed that 25 fragrances were stolen. They add that due to the monetary values of the fragrances, the case was turned over to the Criminal Investigation Division.
Anyone with information concerning this case is encouraged to call the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111 or call Crimestoppers, where you can remain anonymous, at 1-888-CRIME-SC. You can also provide a tip for Crimestoppers online at the following link: http://www.oconeesccrimestoppers.com/sitemenu.aspx?ID=583&
