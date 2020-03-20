GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - With toilet paper flying off the shelves, a North Carolina truck diver caused a stir when he was pulled over hauling 18,000 pounds of bathroom products in a stolen trailer.
The Guilford County Sheriff's Office issued a news release saying that deputies on Wednesday spotted the driver of an 18-wheeler and determined the trailer was stolen.
They followed him to a warehouse off the interstate and discovered that the driver was hauling 18,000 pounds of commercial bathroom paper products, according to the release.
Capt. Daryl Loftis said by phone that the cargo included a mixture of paper towels, toilet paper and other commercial products.
