PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Pickens County Sheriff's Office says they helped Central Police pursue a suspect on Tuesday.
We were on scene as deputies conducted a search for the suspect.
The details of the search were released by the Pickens County Sheriff's Office via Facebook on Tuesday night.
During the search, deputies say that they received information indicating that the suspect was not the same one that fired shots at deputies on Monday night.
