PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina) Anderson County deputies said a pursuit involving one of their deputies ended when the suspect crashed their car in Piedmont Monday afternoon.
According to deputies, a traffic stop was attempted on a vehicle along Smith Drive and Osteen Hill Road for Reckless Driving.
However, deputies say the driver failed to stop, and a chase ensued.
The pursuit came to an end at Old River Road near Osteen Hill Road when the suspect crashed their vehicle.
EMS was called to the scene.
Deputies say the driver is expected to be charged with Reckless Driving and Failure to stop.
