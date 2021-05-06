The pursuit of a suspect that ended in a crash on I385N

Deputies respond to the scene of a crash that occurred after a pursuit between a suspect and deputies (May 6, 2021) 

LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) The Laurens County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a suspect after he fled and led deputies on a pursuit that ended in a crash on I385 N. 

Deputies say they responded to a call from a homeowner saying they observed a suspicious vehicle on their property. 

Pursuit of suspect ends in crash near Laurens

An image taken after a suspect crashed following a pursuit between the suspect and Laurens County deputies (May 6, 2021)

According to deputies, when they arrived on scene, the suspect fled. This led to the pursuit that ended in the crash deputies say.

Deputies say that the suspect, Michael Hall, is now in custody. 

