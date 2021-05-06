LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) The Laurens County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a suspect after he fled and led deputies on a pursuit that ended in a crash on I385 N.
Deputies say they responded to a call from a homeowner saying they observed a suspicious vehicle on their property.
According to deputies, when they arrived on scene, the suspect fled. This led to the pursuit that ended in the crash deputies say.
Deputies say that the suspect, Michael Hall, is now in custody.
