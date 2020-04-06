LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is commending their deputies and K9s' quick response in the safe location of a missing 3-year-old girl Monday afternoon.
Deputies say they were dispatched to Highway 92 in Gray Court around 12:35 p.m. in reference to the missing little girl. Two deputies arrived on scene just five minutes later.
A heavy presence of law enforcement soon followed, including K-9 units on the ground and a drone in the air.
By 1:05 p.m., Laurens County Deputy Crocker was able to safely find the little girl just a mile from the residence. Deputies say she was unharmed and in good health.
"The response today was phenomenal. All available hands were on deck, the K-9 unit was deployed quickly, and the child being found safe was the best possible outcome," said Sheriff Don Reynolds. "I appreciate the men and women who step up to the plate every single day, ready to take on any task. I am grateful that this child was located quickly and safely. There is no greater satisfaction than to see this child reunited with her parents."
