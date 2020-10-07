SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies said the Special Victims Unit of the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest Wednesday in an investigation that began in August.
Lt. Kevin Bobo said a man came forward and told investigators about sexual abuse he suffered as a child.
“An investigator took a very detailed statement from the victim and was able to verify portions of that statement with documentation the victim provided,” Bobo said in a news release. “After consultation with the Solicitor’s Office, a search warrant was executed at the suspect’s residence earlier today, which further corroborated the victim’s statement.”
Deputies said the suspect, Lorin “Larry” Wade Mixon, 88, of Blanton Place was charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor – First Degree, 2 counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor – Third Degree, and 3 counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor with Previous.
“Mixon is a registered sex offender who resides in this county, and his previous convictions are from the states of Michigan and Florida from the late 1970’s,” Bobo stated.
The lieutenant added, “Based on the information the victim provided combined with the evidence recovered from the suspect’s house, there is a strong possibility of multiple other victims.:
Bobo said anyone who may be a victim or have information about the case should call Investigator Tiffany Hill at (864) 503-4579 or email her at thill@spartanburgcounty.org.
Bobo said there is no statute of limitations for those type of offenses in South Carolina.
According to the arrest warrants, the current victim was abused between 1993 and 2003, when the victim was under 16 years old.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.