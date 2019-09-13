SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies said a 31-year-old registered sex offender faces a list of new charges after he was found with child porn, and an underage victim seen in those filed revealed to investigators she had also been sexually abused by the suspect.
Deputies said they began investigating in late August when they got a tip that someone in Spartanburg County was downloading child porn. The investigation led them to the home of Joshua Bullis, a registered sex offender for a conviction of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor – Third Degree in 2014.
Bullis was initially arrested on August 30 and charged with probation violation, two counts of failure to register as a sex offender, resisting arrest, burglary, burglary, petit larceny, and a drug offense. He has remained behind bars since that time while deputies continued investigating
When they searched Bullis’ home, deputies said they found 82 images of child porn. Some of the children in the images were as young as 2 or 3 years old.
Bullis also had additional child pornography photos and videos on his phone. Deputies said they were able to identify the victim in those files as a 14-year-old girl from Spartanburg County.
Deputies said they tracked down that victim, who told them Bullis also had sex with her more than 20 times, beginning when she was 12 years old.
An incident report stated there was video and other evidence to support Bullis had sex with the victim at three locations in Spartanburg County.
On Friday, Bullis was charged with a list of new charges:
- 10 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor – Second Degree
- 6 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor – First Degree
- 3 counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor – Second Degree
Deputies said South Carolina’s attorney general will prosecute the case.
