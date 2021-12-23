GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies are responding to a bank in Greenville County for a reported robbery, according to dispatch.
Dispatch said the call came in at 11:07 a.m. for a robbery at the CPM Federal Credit Union on East Butler Road.
Lt. Ryan Flood said the suspect, described as a male wearing a black jacket, jeans, and a mask, walked into the bank and presented a note demanding cash. The suspect then left with an undisclosed amount of cash.
We're told there were no injuries and it is unknown if the suspect was armed.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
