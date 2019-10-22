The Henderson County Rescue Squad, along with several other fire departments, partook in a rescue mission after a hiker reportedly fell from Big Bradley Falls in Polk County on October 19. They unfortunately passed away as a result of their injuries.
POLK COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Polk County Sheriff's Office has identified a hiker who passed away after officials said he fell from Big Bradley Falls on Saturday, October 19.
According to the Henderson County Rescue Squad, they and several other fire departments were called to the area to help assist in the extraction of the person.
PHOTOS: Hiker dies after fall from Big Bradley Falls
The NC HART team was able to rescue the person from the rugged area, and transport them to an awaiting ambulance.
Unfortunately, they did not make it.
"Although the outcome is not what anyone wants; everyone worked together as a team to make sure this patient had the best care and extraction they could," wrote Henderson County Rescue Squad in a Facebook post. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends during this difficult time."
On Tuesday, Polk County deputies identified the deceased as Aaron Post of Charleston.
Deputies said the death remains under investigation but foul play is not suspected.
