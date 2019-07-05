BEREA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County deputies said a man has been charged with murder after a shooting inside the Walmart Supercenter on White Horse Road Friday afternoon.
Deputies said the call came in around 1:30 p.m. They said they arrived to find one man dead near the front of the building.
Deputies said they quickly learned the suspect and victim knew each other and some sort of dispute in the store led to the violence.
Deputies were able to take the suspect into custody a short distance away from the store.
FOX Carolina News anchor Cody Alcorn saw two people being taken into custody near the Long John Silver's restaurant on White Horse. There is no word yet if those people are connected to the shooting.
Alcorn said workers at the restaurant said deputies tased a man who was trying to break into a vehicle at the restaurant.
Deputies have not confirmed the arrest happened at Long John Silvers but had identified the suspect as Braylon Lamar Morris, 33. He was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Morris is being held at the Greenville County jail awaiting a bond hearing.
The store was evacuated and Walmart closed the store while deputies. investigated.
There is no word on when the Walmart will reopen.
The coroner has not yet released the name of the victim.
