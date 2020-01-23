LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Laurens County deputies said a homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death early Thursday morning.
Deputies said they were called to a home on Walker Avenue around 3 a.m. after getting a call about a shooting. They said they found the victim at the home deceased upon arrival.
Deputies later identified the deceased as Rasham Walker, 32.
Deputies said the suspect is unknown at this time but they are actively following leads.
“There is no threat to the public and we believe this to be an isolated incident,” LCSO spokesperson Courtney Snow said in an email.
Snow said the investigation is ongoing and additional details will be forthcoming.
Sheriff Don Reynolds urged anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers (864-68-CRIME) or Laurens County Dispatch (864-984-2523).
“Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Walker’s family during this difficult time. Our team is working on this case diligently. If you know something, it is of the utmost importance that you share this information with our investigators so that justice can be served," Reynolds stated in a news release.
