Waterloo, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Laurens County said they are searching for a man who ran when they were executing a warrant Thursday morning.
Deputies said the suspect, Daniel Wayne Teitsort, is wanted for unlawful conduct toward a child.
Deputies went to take custody of the child after receiving a court order from a county in Illinois.
When deputies arrived, they said Teitsort ran off and left the child behind.
The child is safe and the suspect was last seen running through the woods along a side road off Dillard Road, near U.S. 221, deputies said.
Deputies do not believe Teitsort is armed or a threat to the community.
The search is ongoing.
