CHESNEE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg County deputies said Friday they are searching for Douglas Allen Underwood Jr. after a chase ended near a peach field Thursday.
The chase started around 10 a.m. Thursday when the sheriff’s office said a gray Honda Civic passed a deputy on Highway 11. The deputy checked out the license plate on the vehicle and it was registered to a Jeep Grand Cherokee. The deputy attempted to pull the Civic over, but the driver didn’t stop.
A 1.5 mile chase ensued and ended near a peach field on Fairfield Road that the suspect’s car drove through. Deputies said they didn’t follow through the field but were able to follow the car to a property further down the road, where the suspect ditched the car and ran off on foot.
K-9s and helicopters were called in to search for the suspect but the manhunt was unsuccessful.
Deputies said they identified the suspect as Underwood and signed warrants charging him with unlawful operation of a vehicle for driving on bald tires, driving with an improper license plate, driving an uninsured motor vehicle, reckless driving, driving under suspension, and failure to stop for blue lights.
Anyone with information about Underwood’s whereabouts are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
