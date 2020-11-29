BREVARD, NC (FOX Carolina) - Transylvania County deputies said three suspects are facing charges after shots were exchanged with a deputy during a chase following a previous exchange of gunfire with homeowners on Sunday.
In a news release Sunday, TCSO says two homeowners returned to their residence in the Jeter Mountain area earlier in the afternoon to find a suspicious vehicle backed up to a storage building. The male homeowner confronted the occupants, and his spouse exited their car, exchanging gunfire with the suspects. The trio of suspects then fled in their vehicle while the homeowners called 911. No injuries were reported from this incident.
However, TCSO deputies say one of their own patrol deputies intercepted the suspects and began a pursuit. At one point, the suspects and the deputy exchanged gunfire, and the pursuit continued until the trio crashed their car. All three left on foot, but one suspect was taken into custody.
A search then got underway, concentrated in the Crab Creek and Jeter Mountain areas along the Henderson and Transylvania county line.
An update from TCSO just after midnight indicated the remaining two suspects were taken into custody.
On Monday morning, deputies released the name of two of the suspects involved
TCSO notes this is a joint operation conducted with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, and with assistance from several agencies in both counties.
