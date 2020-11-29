GENERIC - Investigation Police Patrol Car Lights

(file photo | Associated Press)

BREVARD, NC (FOX Carolina) - Transylvania County deputies said three suspects are facing charges after shots were exchanged with a deputy during a chase following a previous exchange of gunfire with homeowners on Sunday.

In a news release Sunday, TCSO says two homeowners returned to their residence in the Jeter Mountain area earlier in the afternoon to find a suspicious vehicle backed up to a storage building. The male homeowner confronted the occupants, and his spouse exited their car, exchanging gunfire with the suspects. The trio of suspects then fled in their vehicle while the homeowners called 911. No injuries were reported from this incident.

However, TCSO deputies say one of their own patrol deputies intercepted the suspects and began a pursuit. At one point, the suspects and the deputy exchanged gunfire, and the pursuit continued until the trio crashed their car. All three left on foot, but one suspect was taken into custody.

A search then got underway, concentrated in the Crab Creek and Jeter Mountain areas along the Henderson and Transylvania county line.

An update from TCSO just after midnight indicated the remaining two suspects were taken into custody.

On Monday morning, deputies released the name of two of the suspects involved

Eric Lee Taylor, 39 of Hendersonville is charged with Felony fleeing to Elude Arrest, Reckless Driving to Endanger, Driving While License Revoked, and Attempted First Degree Murder for the shooting at the deputy.
 
Joshua Brian McCarson, 33, of Hendersonville, NC, is also charged with Attempted First Degree Murder for the shooting involving the deputy, per the sheriff's office.
 
The name of the third suspect has not yet been released.
 
Deputies said the investigation is ongoing and more charges are forthcoming.

TCSO notes this is a joint operation conducted with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, and with assistance from several agencies in both counties.

Gunman ambushes police, sparks hours-long standoff at Minnesota apartment complex

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.