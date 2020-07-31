GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies on Friday identified two suspects charged a vehicle that was involved in a narcotics investigation crashed into multiple vehicles after a chase on Wednesday.
The wrecks happened around noon and deputies said the incident began when a person inside the suspect's vehicle presented a gun during a Greenville County Drug Enforcement Unit investigation after a traffic stop. A chase then began, but deputies said they lost sight of the vehicle before later discovering it had collided with multiple vehicles near the intersection of Fork Shoals Road and Ashmore Bridge.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the suspect vehicle was traveling east on Fork Shoals when it collided with both a Chevrolet pick-up truck and a Subaru.
The driver of the Subaru was injured, but was not transported. The truck driver was uninjured.
On Friday, deputies identified the two suspects as David Howard and Marcus Meredith.
Howard is charged with failure to drop and reckless driving.
Meredith is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm, unlawful carrying of a pistol, four counts of failure to comply, three counts of violation of probation, and one count of fail to appear, deputies said.
The collision is under investigation by SCHP.
MORE NEWS:
Deputies and coroner's office investigating after human remains discovered in Greenville County
DeVos announces $15 million grant for SC schools to provide 'robust virtual education system,' provide instruction to kids without internet acess
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.