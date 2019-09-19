OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Crews were on scene in Oconee County along Keowee Lakeshore Drive Wednesday after they say an attempt to tow a vehicle went wrong - leaving a pickup, trailer, and car in the lake.
Deputies with the Oconee County Sheriff's Office say it all began on Wednesday when they arrived at a home to serve warrants on James Able who had outstanding warrants with the sheriff's office.
Deputies say contact wasn't made with Ables so they left.
Around 3:30 p.m., deputies received a call saying Ables had returned to the residence and was attempting to load a vehicle onto a trailer when the Chevy Silverado, trailer, and Volkswagon Passat all rolled down the hill into the water.
Deputies say because it was unclear if anyone was in either of the vehicles, and no one was on scene to explain what happened, emergency services were all dispatched to the scene.
Fire officials said towing crews were trying to get the older-model Chevrolet pickup onto a trailer when it accidentally fell back into the portion of Lake Keowee. Some oil and gas leaked into the lake, prompting a response from the HAZMAT team.
Officials with Oconee Couny Emergency Services later said that while pulling the Chevy from the water, they noticed the Volkswagon that also needed to be removed. Before they could remove the car though, divers had to be sent down to properly secure the car to the wrecker.
OCES say HAZMAT teams quickly contained the fuel spill.
OCES confirmed the Chevrolet and trailer were pulled from the water at the same time and crews were wrapping up as of 8:30 p.m.
Officials with both the South Carolina Highway Patrol and Oconee County Fire say no one was injured in the incident.
Deputies say Ables has yet to be located.
