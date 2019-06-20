GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office has released the full incident reports from the May 29 incident at Berea High School in which two students were charged after a a BB gun found on campus.
The school resource officer’s account reveals the principal summoned him to a classroom where a student reported seeing a gun in another student’s book bag. The witness said the student with the gun brought the gun for protection in case another student wanted to fight him.
The student accused of having the gun fled the classroom before the SRO arrived.
The school was then locked down and the SWAT team began arriving at the school to search for the student.
Eventually, deputies contacted the suspect’s mother who learned which classroom he was in.
SWAT team members then entered the classroom and took the boy in custody.
The suspect did not have a gun in his backpack and, per the SRO’s report, admitted he had given the gun to another classmate to hold for him so he would not get caught with it.
The suspect, a 16-year-old male, was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon on school property.
SWAT quickly located the second boy, a 15-year-old, and removed him from class.
Inside the boy’s backpack, deputies said they found a silver and tan colored handgun.
Upon close examination, deputies determined the gun was actually an
XCP .177 caliber CO2 Air Pistol.
From a distance, deputies said the weapon could easily be mistaken for a real firearm, and had been made to resemble a real gun. Also, the BB gun’s barrel did not have an orange cap, which is usually the standard for toy weapons.
The weapon was also found with a magazine containing numerous BBs. Additional loose BBs were found in the backpack.
Deputies said the 15-year-old was also charged with possession of a weapon on School property.
Due to the ages of the suspects their names were not released.
