GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office have obtained warrants for 49-year-old Ryan Dusha Kedar in connection to the shooting death of 58-year-old Mark Jermon.
Wednesday the Greenville County Coroner confirmed a homicide investigation was underway after Jermon was found shot to death in a popular park.
Deputies said they received a 911 call just after 10:30 a.m. and responded to Herdklotz Park at 126 Beverly Road.
They say Jermon was walking in the park when he was shot.
Two nearby schools, Paris Elementary and Sevier Middle School, were both placed on precautionary lockouts due to their proximity to the park, deputies said.
By 12:30 p.m. the lockouts had been lifted at both schools, district officials confirmed.
On Thursday, the sheriff's office named Kedar as a suspect. They say at this time he is wanted for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
While the motive is still under investigation, investigators have learned that Kedar and the victim were familiar with each other.
Kedar is said to be an avid outdoorsman and hikes and camps at State and National Parks. He's believed to be driving the pictured 2004 Ford Explorer, displaying a South Carolina license plate of: PRH-438.
Deputies say Kedar is believed to be armed and dangerous and advise anyone who has information on the crime or his whereabouts to call 911 immediately or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
MORE NEWS - Anderson puppy rescued after suffering gunshot wound, looking for new home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.