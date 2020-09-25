GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a worker at Party Shop on Pelham Road was hurt in a robbery on September 17

The robbery was reported just after 2 p.m. 

Deputies said the suspect used a knife to assault the worker and then stole money from the cash register.

The suspect fled in a white sedan that deputies said was driven by a female.

The car was a missing front bumper and headlights.

Deputies ask anyone with information to call Investigator Lee at 864-467-5384 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

(1) comment

mercenary76
mercenary76

too bad he did not bring a knife to a gun fight

