GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a worker at Party Shop on Pelham Road was hurt in a robbery on September 17
The robbery was reported just after 2 p.m.
Deputies said the suspect used a knife to assault the worker and then stole money from the cash register.
The suspect fled in a white sedan that deputies said was driven by a female.
The car was a missing front bumper and headlights.
Deputies ask anyone with information to call Investigator Lee at 864-467-5384 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
MORE NEWS - Sheriff names Oconee Co. man honorary deputy, member of K-9 team
(1) comment
too bad he did not bring a knife to a gun fight
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.