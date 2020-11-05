GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies have released a photo of a suspect sought in an armed robbery at a gas station.
According to dispatch, deputies responded to a call at approximately 11:45 p.m. Wednesday for an armed robbery at the Speedway Gas Station on Poinsett Highway.
Deputies said a thin man who stood about 5'11" tall and who was wearing a dark brown hooded jacket with lighter brown sleeves and light blue jeans came into the store, at around 11:45 p.m. and, after asking for cigarettes, pointed a gun at the cashier and demanded cash. The suspect then fled the store with cash.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.
