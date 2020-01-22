GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County deputies have released surveillance video and photos of two vehicles sought in connection with a stolen trailer investigation.
Deputies said the Hawke dump trailer was stolen from 25 Littlejohn Glen Court.
Deputies said two suspects used bolt cutters to get into a fenced area, then stole multiple items from a work truck before using a winch connected to white F-150 to pull the work truck from the fenced area. This allowed the suspects to access the trailer, which deputies said the duo eventually stole.
Investigators are seeking information regarding the provided photos and video that shows suspects (believed to be two) pulling away a work truck from 25 Littlejohn Glen Court, using a white Ford F-150.
Deputies said one of the suspects is also believed to be driving a gray Ford Explorer.
Investigators ask anyone with information about the suspects to call Investigator Threlkeld at 864-467-8317 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
