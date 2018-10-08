GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Greenville County deputies said they remain at Woodmont high school after a student threatened to bring a weapon on Friday.
Deputies said school administrators had heard of an altercation between students that led to threats of bringing a weapon to Woodmont high.
Deputies responded to the school around 11:30 a.m. and made contact with one of the students involved in the altercation.
Deputies said the student did not have a weapon.
Monday, deputies said the student was not present on school property. School enforcement investigators are continued to conduct an investigation, but no evidence is available at this time.
Deputies remained on school property Monday to ensure the safety of students and staff.
