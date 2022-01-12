RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Rutherford County County Sheriff's Office is investigating after multiple inmates overdosed while in custody.
Deputies said four inmates were treated at the hospital Tuesday night and taken back to the detention center where they were placed in special observation cells.
We're told a fifth inmate, Andrew Franklin Hodge, was found unresponsive in his cell at 4:56 a.m. on Wednesday. Hodge was being held on no bond for multiple charges to include murder and discharge weapon into an occupied dwelling.
Hodge was pronounced dead shortly after EMS arrived.
According to deputies, the overdoses are still under investigation and they are working to figure out where the drugs came from.
The State Bureau of investigation (SBI) have been requested to investigate the death.
