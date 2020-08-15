SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies say a complaint about alleged public sex on a community college campus turned into a chase that only ended when the fleeing car became stuck in mud early Saturday morning.
SCSO says a security officer at Spartanburg Community College's Tyger River campus said a man and woman were found having intercourse in a car while on campus around 12:35 a.m. Deputies arrived and searched the campus for the car, which the security officer says had moved prior to deputies' arrival. SCSO says they eventually found a blue Toyota Camry on school grounds, and a deputy exited his patrol car to approach the occupants.
However, SCSO says the car began to reverse and the deputy commanded the driver to stop, but the car instead drove away through the parking lot. The deputy then reported the Camry jumped a curb and turned onto Moore Duncan Highway, heading to Duncan. Sirens and lights were activated and a stop was attempted on Shoals Road. SCSO says their deputy believed the driver to possibly be under the influence based on how the car swayed left to right, and the car didn't stop as the pursuit approached Tyger River Drive.
SCSO says the car then turned right onto Tyger River Drive, then onto Howell Road, and then Nazareth Road, where speeds started to exceed 75 miles per hour and eventually hit a maximum of 82 miles per hour. Eventually, the Camry turned onto Benson Road, a dead end road where the car eventually got stuck in deep mud. SCSO says their deputy aimed their service when the driver failed to comply, but after commands on the PA system from another deputy, they say 27-year-old Jeramie Tirado finally got out of the car and was placed under arrest. The woman was also secured out of the car, but later released without arrest.
Deputies say Tirado thought the first deputy responding was campus security and thought that it meant the deputy couldn't chase him off of the SCC campus. Additionally, SCSO notes Tirado didn't have the smell of an alcoholic beverage on him, no indication of substance use, and no contraband in the car. While Tirado wasn't charged for indecent exposure, he was charged for failing to stop for blue lights and reckless driving. He was booked into the county detention center shortly after, but was released around 11:30 a.m. according to the SCSO website.
Tirado's car was towed from the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.