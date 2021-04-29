SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance in finding Patricia Ann Avery, a missing endangered adult, in Spartanburg County.
Deputies say that Avery is a 53-year-old that is around 5'05" tall and 140 pounds. They add that she has green eyes and short red hair.
According to deputies, she was last seen at around 1:00 PM yesterday at 42 Kemp Court, Wellford, SC. They say she was wearing gray sweatpants, a blue hoodie, and no shoes.
Deputies say that her family states that she has displayed mental issues recently and takes medication for anxiety. They add that she has also been known to use illegal substances.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact 911. They can also contact Investigator Megan Bennett at (864) 503-4608 or email her at mbennett@spartanburgcounty.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.