ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies helped rescue a horse that was stuck in mud Sunday night.
Deputies were called out to Fants Grove Road where they trekked two miles from the nearest parking area and found the horse stuck nearly neck deep, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Deputies requested Animal Control and Emergency Services for help.
Using a side-by-side ATV to transport personnel and the large animal rescue equipment, rescuers were able to use a side-by-side ATV to transport, according to deputies.
We're told, other than exhaustion, the horse was unharmed and able to walk back to the owner's truck and trailer.
