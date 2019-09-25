GENERIC: crime tape, police line

EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolnia) - Pickens County deputies say an argument between two group home residents ended violently Wednesday evening.

PCSO says they responded to the home on Rock Sound Road around 9:15 p.m. They say the argument escalated, and that one resident used a steak knife to stab the other.

We're told the alleged victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The other subject was taken to PCSO for questioning, while deputies remained on scene to collect evidence and interview witnesses.

Both subjects were adult males, per deputies.

PCSO has promised further details at a later time.

