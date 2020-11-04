GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, the Greenville County Sheriff's office said they are responding to a call for an armed robbery at a gas station.
According to dispatch, deputies responded to a call at approximately 11:45 p.m. for an armed robbery at the Speedway Gas Station on Poinsett Highway.
There is no other information at this time.
Stay tuned for updates.
