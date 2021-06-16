Laurens County

A crash happened in Laurens County. 

LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Laurens County Sheriff's Office are responding to a crash after they were pursuing a suspect along Highway 76. 

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, it happened on Torrington Road around 7 p.m. 

Stay tuned as we work to learn more information. 

