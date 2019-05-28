GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Greenville County Sheriff's deputies are responding to a confirmed shooting along Ledford and Fairfield, dispatch says.
One gun shot wound victim was reportedly located at a Ledford Drive residence, dispatch says.
Their condition is unknown at the time, Lt. Flood with Greenville County Sheriff's Office says.
Flood said upon investigation, it was revealed that a vehicle stopped in front of the residence and a male, wearing a red shirt, exited and shot the victim who was outside of the residence, located along Ledford Drive.
Deputies are still on scene investigating.
