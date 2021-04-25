OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says that deputies helped to locate a plane crash along Taylor Creek Rd. near Highlands Highway late Sunday morning.
The sheriff's office says that dispatch received word of the crash at about 11:00 am on Sunday.
Two individuals were transported to the hospital for treatment by helicopter, according to Oconee County Emergency Management.
Officials from Oconee County Emergency Services confirmed that they also responded to the incident and have since secured the scene. Officials say that law enforcement and fire rescue units are still at the scene to ensure safety in the area.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS: Henderson Co. deputies searching for missing juvenile
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.