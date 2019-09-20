Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Friday morning, deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Clemson Boulevard.
According to deputies, they responded to the Days Inn after reports came in of a man shot in the leg.
Right now we don't have details of how the shooting happened, or if there are any suspects involved.
The victim was said to have non-life threatening injuries according to deputies.
We'll update when we find out more information.
