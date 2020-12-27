GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office confirmed that officers are responding to reports of shots fired on Congaree Rd. near Halton Rd.
No other details have been confirmed to FOX Carolina at this time.
We will update the story as more information comes in.
