GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are investigating a shooting that unfolded Friday night at a local Walmart.
Dispatch could only initially confirm that deputies are on the scene for a disturbance on the 6000 block of White Horse Road as of 8:40 p.m., and further details were not immediately available. We reached out to a GCSO public information officer for more details.
A viewer also sent in photos of the scene to us, showing crime scene tape being set up in the parking lot of the store.
Later, GCSO Lt. Ryan Flood released more details, saying they received a 911 call about the shooting around 8:20 p.m. Deputies say they found the man wounded, getting him transported to a local hospital for treatment. Flood says the suspect allegedly fled in a grey vehicle.
Stay tuned for updates, as this story continues to develop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.