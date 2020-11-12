GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies spent part of their early Thursday morning responding to a scene that seemed to demand upwards of 15 deputies on hand.
FOX Carolina first got a tip about the scene around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday night. We arrived on scene around midnight, and found GCSO deputies positioned in front of a building. At least one deputy was using a bullhorn to talk to someone inside.
We've reached out to public information officials to get more details. Stay tuned for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.