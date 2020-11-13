MOORE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies are responding to an investigation that unfolded in Moore Friday evening.
FOX Carolina was tipped off to the scene along Chelsea Street around 4:40 p.m. We reached out to county dispatch who confirmed that deputies were responding, but could not confirm to us what the nature of the call was. We were on scene as the investigation remained active until around 6:20 p.m.
We've reached out to public information officials for more details. Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.