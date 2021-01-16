UNION COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the Union County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of shots fired at the Buffalo Teen Center.
Deputies say they encountered a large crowd of juveniles running from the Teen Center and taking cover. Multiple shell casings were located by deputies in the parking lot but according to deputies, no one was injured in the incident.
Deputies say that the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Union County Sheriff's Office at 864-429-1611.
MORE NEWS: Hot Pockets recalled over potential glass and plastic contamination
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.