SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies responded to a reported shooting near Freys Drive in Spartanburg County, According to dispatch.
Deputies said the call came in at around 9:30 a.m.
According to deputies, they were unable to locate a victim when they arrived at the scene. They were still investigating the area at 11:20 a.m.
