GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Dispatch says deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are responding to a shooting incident on White Horse Road.
According to dispatch, a call came in at 3:48 a.m. for a gunshot victim at Club Twist on White Horse Road.
We don't know the state of the victim or if a suspect has been taken into custody at this time.
Dispatch says deputies are currently on scene.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
