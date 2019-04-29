Police lights
Generic photo

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Greenville County deputies are responding to Mary Street in reference to several stolen vehicles being found, dispatch confirmed to FOX Carolina. 

Dispatch did not give an exact number of vehicles.

No other agencies are responding. 

Stay with FOX Carolina as we gather more details. 

MORE NEWS

SC Department of Corrections, SLED investigating death of inmate at Perry Correctional

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.