SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says that deputies are responding to reports of a stabbing near the 400 block of Whitestone Glendale Rd.
Deputies say that they were dispatched to the scene at around 10:40 Friday evening.
We will update this story when further details become available.
