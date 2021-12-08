OCONEE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Crimestoppers of Oconee County announced that a recent offer brought the potential reward total for information regarding the death of Tucker Hipps to $100,000.00
The total rose after The North American Interfraternity Conference and the Anti-Hazing Coalition pledged an additional $20,000 for information. The same organizations also donated $5,000 to help Crime Stoppers promote this case and others through their program.
Tucker Hipps' body was found in Lake Hartwell near Highway 93 in 2014. He was last seen on a morning run with 29 other people.
Anyone with information regarding this case should call the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau at 864-718-1052 to speak with Investigator Jimmy Dixon. People can also give tip anonymously by visiting www.oconeesccrimestoppers.com, calling 1-888-CRIME-SC or using the P3 app.
