PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina) – Anderson County deputies said a reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest after shots were fired into a vehicle along Highway 81 on August 10.
Deputies said three people were in the car when shots were fired into it from another vehicle.
The shots were fired from a light blue or gray sedan, possibly a Chrysler 300, deputies said.
The driver and a 3-year-old passenger were injured. Deputies said a bullet shattered a rear window and the toddler suffered multiple cuts from the broken glass.
The vehicle that opened fire continued towards Powdersville from the area of Jameson Road on Highway 81 North.
The victim, who wishes to remain anonymous at this time, and the victim’s employer have offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case, deputies said.
Deputies also ask anyone living along Highway 81 North near Jameson Road who has surveillance systems to check their footage between 9 and 10 p.m. on August 10. Anyone with information is asked to call 864-260-4400 and reference ACSO case number 2019-12517.
