ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff's Office announced that CrimeStoppers is offering a reward for information on a recent homicide.
Deputies said CrimeStoppers is offering $1000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.
On Tuesday, Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said his office was called around 11:30 a.m. for a body found in a wooded area along Cummings Springs Road. This is just off of Highway 81 South in Starr.
The woman was identified as Billie Jean Cross of Laurens, according to the coroner. Cross had previously been reported missing.
Cross appeared to have been dead for several days when she was found, according to the coroner.
Anyone with information on her death is encouraged to call either the Anderson County Sheriff's Office or the Laurens County Sheriff's Office. People can report information anonymously to CrimeStoppers by calling (864-68-CRIME)
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS: Sheriff: Man charged with murder of 5-year-old girl found in Alabama
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.