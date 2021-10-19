HENDERSON, NC (FOX Carolina)- Crews are on scene working to fix a natural gas leak near Finley Cove Road, according to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said a portion of Finley Cove Road from Timber Creek Road to Willow Road will stay closed until the gas company can fix the leak. According to deputies, they expect the repair to last around six to eight hours.
Residents near the area will smell the natural gas until the line is fixed, according to deputies.
